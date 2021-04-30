Irish police are investigating the murder of a man in his 70s who was beaten to death in a social housing complex in inner-city Dublin.

The victim was found by his care worker at a flat in Robinson's Court flat complex off Cork Street in Dublin City Center on Thursday afternoon.

The man, who is believed to be of Asian descent, had lived on his own in sheltered accommodation for several years and is thought to have been struck repeatedly with a blunt instrument.

Officers from the Garda Technical Bureau investigated the scene on Thursday evening, while State Pathologist Dr. Heidi Okkers also examined the scene.

The body was removed to the City Morgue on Thursday night with a postmortem due to take place today. The investigation is being led by officers from the Kevin Street Garda Station.

The Irish Times reports that there was extensive bloodstaining at the scene.

Meanwhile, DublinLive reports that an ax was recovered at the scene and that the man was found lying in a pool of his own blood.

The victim suffered severe injuries to his head and upper body, according to several sources.

Gardaí issued a statement urging witnesses to come forward.

"Gardaí are carrying out a criminal investigation into the discovery of a body of a male in unexplained circumstances this morning, 29/04/2021, at a residence in the Robinson's Court area of Cork Street, Dublin 8," the statement said.

"Gardai are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, particularly anyone who was in or passing by the Robinson's Court area of Cork Street between 6pm on 28/04/2021 – 11am on 29/04/2021. Anyone with information are asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111."