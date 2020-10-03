Eight people are in hospital after a collision between a Dublin Bus and a car in Dublin on Friday evening.

The incident occurred at around 10:40 p.m. on Friday evening at the junction of Northumberland Road and Haddington Road near Ballsbridge in South Dublin.

The Dublin Bus in question, which was traveling toward the city center, swerved to avoid a car driving along Haddington Road and collided with a tree and building on the side of the road.

The bus was badly damaged from the collision while the car ended up on its side.

The Dublin Fire Brigade and Ambulance Service rushed to the scene along with members of An Garda Síochána and a total of eight people were taken to St. Vincent's University Hospital, including both occupants of the car.

Two male passengers who were traveling on the bus are thought to be in a serious condition.

The scene was preserved for technical examination and the junction was closed to traffic on Saturday morning. Diversions are expected to remain in place in the area throughout Saturday afternoon.

Gardaí are currently appealing for witnesses who may have information about the collision and they are particularly keen to speak with anyone who may have camera footage of the incident.

An Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission has been notified of the collision since one of the vehicles involved had come to the attention of gardaí prior to the incident.

Dermot O'Leary, meanwhile, of the National Bus and Rail Union, told RTÉ that the incident showed the risks its members took every day and repeated calls for a public transport police to help protect its staff and enforce traffic laws.