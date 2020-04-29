The 2020 College Football Classic: Notre Dame vs. Navy, scheduled for August 29 in Dublin, may not go ahead due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Thirty-five thousand Irish Americans are expected back on the old sod for a Notre Dame versus Navy season-opening game scheduled for August 29, 2020, at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, but the game may not go ahead due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event organizers of the 2020 College Football Classic: Navy vs. Notre Dame are working closely with their Irish and American partners, including the Irish government, the US Naval Academy, the University of Notre Dame, and the governing body of collegiate sport to monitor the situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The recent Irish government announcement on "licences for gatherings over 5,000" does not apply to this fixture as the game does not require a licence. However, the universities and the governing body of the collegiate sport in the United States are currently working towards options and solutions on how to manage the upcoming sporting season.

Public health and safety advice will remain paramount, so during this crucial time event organizers of the College Football Classic Series have asked for support to allow the universities and the National Collegiate Athletic Association to finalise their recommendations with an expected announcement in mid-June. At that time, the event organizers will, in turn, be in a position to update on the specifics of the Navy vs. Notre Dame scheduled for 29 August 2020 at the Aviva Stadium.

The five-game series is estimated to bring an economic boost of €250 million to Ireland over the coming years and event organizers are confident they, together with their partners and stakeholders, can ensure the future of the series over the coming years.

