Deirdre Morley, found not guilty of murdering her three children by reason of insanity, has been committed to Dublin's Central Mental Hospital where her case will be reviewed every six months.

Deirdre Morley has been committed to the Central Mental Hospital almost three weeks after a jury found her not guilty by reason of insanity having murdered her three children at the family home in Newcastle, County Dublin.

Justice Paul Coffey made the order on Tuesday, June 8, the Times reports. He told the Central Criminal Court in Dublin he was satisfied that Morley continues to suffer from a mental disorder and was in need of inpatient care.

Morley (44), a pediatric nurse who specialized in renal care at Our Lady's Hospital, in Crumlin, suffocated her three children Conor (9), Darragh (7), and Carla (3). Their bodies were discovered on Jan 24, 2020, just before 8pm.

The court found that Morley was unable to appreciate what she had done was morally wrong and was unable to refrain from her actions. She was committed to the Central Mental Hospital, in Dundrum, Dublin, until May 31, so a psychiatric assessment could be prepared.

On Tuesday, Morley appeared at the brief hearing at the Central Criminal Court by video link from the CMH. It was agreed that Morley's condition be reviewed every six months by the Mental Health Review Board.

Morley had suffered from depression and anxiety since the late 1990s. During her trial, the court heard that despite the efforts of those around her and the support offered "it was not enough to prevent her slipping into a state of delusion and psychosis from which she could not return."

On the night the bodies were discovered the children's father, Andrew McGinley had returned from an overnight work trip in County Cork. He discovered his wife being cared for by paramedics on their estate. He then discovered his three children murdered in their family home.

McGinley has requested a meeting with the Health Service Executive, as they consider an independent review of his wife's treatment and care which lead to this tragedy. The grieving father said he was not aware of the deterioration of his wife's mental condition.

Follow the verdict of not guilty he called for an "inclusive investigation into Deirdre’s diagnosis, treatment, and medication", the Irish Independent reports. He is calling for the health service to allow families to have a more inclusive role in their loved ones’ mental health. McGinley will meet with the Health Service on Wednesday, June 9, to consider an "independent review" of Morleys care.

He told the Independent “I called for an inclusive investigation and they are looking at an independent review.

“I am hoping that they are going to be able to clarify to me what the difference is.”

McGinley will also meet with Ireland's Minister of State for Mental Health Mary Butler to discuss the proposed changes to the Mental Health Act. These would allow a family member or advocate to play a greater role in the mental health treatment of a person.