Three separate investigations are underway into complaints at Naas General Hospital related to the conduct of Dr. Aamir Zuberi, an anesthetist who worked at the hospital since at least 2012.

"RTÉ Investigates: A Patient’s Nightmare" said investigations by the Health Service Executive, the Irish Medical Council, and An Garda Síochána are underway.

So confident is RTÉ about its sources that the broadcaster publicly named the doctor and published a picture of him on its website.

The allegations against him came to light when several staff members from the hospital reported their concerns to management and to local gardai. The allegations relate to four patients, with each of the suspected incidents of sexual abuse witnessed during 2016 and 2017.

The documentary understands that it was not until December 2017 that concerns were first raised with hospital management in Naas. At that point, Zuberi was placed on administrative leave with pay pending investigation.

One interviewed patient, with the pseudonym Michael because he requested anonymity, described of learning about his suspected abuse from gardai. He told the program he was suspected of having been sexually assaulted following surgery to remove his appendix.

The garda went on to describe to him how several statements had been made about suspected sexual assaults on him and other patients.

He is still waiting for official contact from the hospital and the HSE. He told investigative reporter Aoife Hegarty, “I’ve not even had an apology, just the recognition that they were looking into this. I haven’t got the words to say how I feel about Naas General Hospital. Nobody is accountable for anything.”

Michael told the program, “I can’t deal with trusting anybody anymore and it’s not just hospitals, it’s everybody. I used to have a social network but I don’t have any social network now. I don’t go anywhere.

“I’m dragging my wife through an unspeakable episode of life events now. I’m trying to deal with it right now by going through counseling. I’ve never had to do any of that stuff before. I’m reserved, I’m vacant. It just doesn’t go away, it’s dreadful.”

A statement from RTÉ in advance of the program said Zuberi was placed on administrative leave by the hospital, pending investigation. Then he left Ireland and returned to his native Pakistan which has no extradition agreement in place with Ireland.

The program discovered the anesthetist registered with the Pakistan Medical Commission and went to work at the Aga Khan Medical Centre in Singal in Northern Pakistan.

RTÉ Investigates said it repeatedly emailed a series of questions to Zuberi. Despite reading the emails, he did not respond.

However, just a day after the program corresponded with his current employer in Pakistan, the Aga Khan Health Service confirmed that Zuberi had submitted his resignation, citing personal reasons. His resignation was accepted late last week.

RTÉ Investigates: A Patient’s Nightmare, was screened on Tuesday, November 23 and is available on the RTÉ Player.

Here's the trailer for RTÉ Investigates: A Patient’s Nightmare:

*This column first appeared in the November 24 edition of the weekly Irish Voice newspaper, sister publication to IrishCentral.