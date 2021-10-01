Sophie Colgan of "Navigating New York" podcast and Solace House have teamed up to challenge the public to complete Sober October in aid of Solace House, which provides counseling for those suffering from mental health issues.

Sober October aims to raise awareness around the negative effects alcohol can have on our mental health and well-being and how it can contribute to our emotions and productivity. Solace House, in Long Island City, New York, provides free, confidential, therapeutic counseling for anyone who is experiencing suicidal thoughts or suicidal distress, as well as those who engage in self-harm, or have been bereaved by suicide.

Sophie Colgan, who presents the podcast "Navigating New York" told IrishCentral the Sober October campaign aims to "create awareness around the importance of mental health and positive well-being. By participating in this campaign you are helping break the stigma."

How to join the Sober October challenge:

1. DONATE whatever you can to Solace House “Sober October Campaign”

2. SHARE this challenge with a friend, and if you have social media tag: @navigatingnewyork and @solacehouseusa

What is Solace House

Solace House believes that suicide is preventable and strives to make its services easily accessible and barrier-free. They seek to break down the stigma of mental health and suicide by creating an environment where people are comfortable seeking help for themselves, talking about their thoughts and feelings, and supporting and seeking help for suicidal loved ones.

Solace House's mission is to provide free, accessible, professional counseling and support services to anyone in emotional crisis.

They do that by:

- Providing compassion, care, and understanding.

- Treating clients with respect and dignity.

- Delivering free, consistent, and dependable services to anyone in need.

Find out more about Sober October here.