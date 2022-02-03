A man accused of bringing his dead uncle's body to a Carlow post office in order to collect his pension has been further charged with shoplifting.

Declan Haughney, 40, of Pollerton Road, Carlow, has been charged with deception in relation to two alleged attempts to withdraw his uncle Peadar Doyle's pension on Friday, January 21 at Hosey's Post Office on Staplestown Road.

He appeared before a sitting of the Carlow District Court on Wednesday where he was further charged with the alleged theft of groceries from the Rath's Londis Plus store on the Pollerton Road on January 16.

The court heard that Haughney made no reply when he was charged with the alleged offense outside the courtroom at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Judge Geraldine Carty remanded Haughney in custody, with consent to bail, subject to a number of conditions.

The accused must remain intoxicant-free, obey a curfew of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., and sign on three times a week at Carlow Garda Station. He must also be contactable at all times and must refrain from visiting Hosey's Post Office.

She said that would remand him on €300 bail, with €200 to be paid in cash.

The court heard that the accused was not in a position to cover the cost of bail at present and he was therefore remanded in custody until bail can be paid.

Haughney will appear again before the Carlow District Court on February 23.

The alleged offense took place five days before Haughney and another man allegedly carried his uncle's body into Hosey's post office in an attempt to claim his pension.

Haughney allegedly first entered the post office at around 11:30 a.m. on January 21 and sought to withdraw the pension on behalf of his uncle. Staff at the post office informed him that his uncle would have to be present to receive the pension.

Haughney and another man returned a short time later and appeared to be propping up Mr. Doyle.

A woman who was in the post office at the time became suspicious of Mr. Doyle's movements and alerted staff. Staff immediately contacted emergency services and no money was handed over.

The two men then allegedly left the man's body at the scene in an attempt to flee after suspicions were raised.

Both men have claimed that they did not know that Doyle was dead when they entered the post office.

Haughney told the Irish Mirror that his uncle died in the post office, adding that his body became heavy and "slumpy".