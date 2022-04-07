UFC star Conor McGregor has appeared in an Irish card charged with six separate road traffic offenses in Dublin last month.

The Blanchardstown District Court heard that McGregor is accused of dangerous driving at two different locations in Dublin on March 22. He has also been charged with driving without a license and insurance and failing to produce a license and insurance.

Michael Staines, McGregor's solicitor, told the court that his license and insurance had been presented to Lucan Garda Station on Thursday morning.

Judge David McHugh remanded McGregor on continuing bail before a second appearance at Blanchardstown District Court on June 23.

McGregor drove to court on Thursday morning in a Rolls Royce accompanied by a security detail. The UFC star sat in the dock during the short hearing and did not speak throughout.

McGregor was initially charged with two offenses of driving a 2019 Bentley in a manner that was dangerous or likely to be dangerous to the public.

The alleged incidents took place on the Lucan Road and at the N4/M50 Interchange in Palmerstown.

Garda Denis Lordan of Lucan Garda Station told the court that he met McGregor before the hearing on Thursday morning and charged him with four separate offenses of driving without a license and insurance and failing to produce a license and insurance.

McGregor made no reply to the charges.

However, Staines said that McGregor had shown copies of his license and insurance on Thursday morning.

McGregor spoke to reporters outside the court, stating that he is ready to go "straight back" to training.

"I am going straight back in, and I am looking forward to getting back into it," McGregor told reporters.