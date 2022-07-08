Irish Studio is seeking a new Sales Executive to work remotely in New York across our brands IrishCentral, Ireland of the Welcomes, British Heritage Tree and more.

About the company

Studio Media

At Studio Media we build, support, uphold and connect communities. We believe in the power of bringing people together with a common purpose or goal.

Irish Studio

Irish Studio’s mission is to be the most trusted source for information related to Ireland and the Irish. The group includes IrishCentral, Ireland of the Welcomes, the Irish Heritage Tree, IrishCentral Shop and British Heritage Travel.

Irish Studio's focus is on connecting the Irish and friends of the Irish across the globe and working to keep them informed and inspired - be it news, history, travel or cultural information.

The role:

- Close new business consistently at or above your target expectations

- Exceed monthly sales targets and close new digital business for the company

- Stay current with trends and competitors to identify improvements or recommend new services

- Attend networking events for prospecting and opportunities and continually build and maintain professional networks

- Effectively manage and cover a geographic territory of active accounts while constantly canvassing competitive media and the market for new clients via cold calling

- Translate customer marketing objectives into creative and effective multimedia advertising campaigns

- Develop relationships with key internal stakeholders, as well as external partners for content, events and advertising

- Communicate the progress of monthly/quarterly initiatives to internal and external stakeholders

- Identify and grow opportunities within the territory

- Demonstrable ability to communicate, present and influence key stakeholders at all levels of an organization, including executive and C-level

Requirements:

- A demonstrated record of success in a fast-paced, goal-oriented environment

- Strong understanding of the market and digital media

- Ability to build and maintain relationships with clients and prospects

- Ability to understand & interpret marketing data to effectively overcome client objections

- Ability to adapt objectives, sales approaches and behaviors in response to rapidly changing situations, and to manage business in a deadline-driven environment

- Excellent listening, negotiation and presentation abilities

- Strong verbal and written communication skills

This role will be based remotely in New York

Base salary + attractive commission structure

Interested candidates to apply via recruitment@irishstudio.ie including a cover letter and resume and job title in the subject line.