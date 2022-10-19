IrishCentral is seeking a new Sales and Marketing Executive to work remotely in New York across our brands IrishCentral, Ireland of the Welcomes, British Heritage Travel and more.

Founded in 2009, IrishCentral is America's largest Irish American media site, with 2 million readers monthly. We're looking to add to its highly skilled and dynamic workforce.

The position is Sales and Marketing Executive reporting to the company's Chair and our Advertising Director in Ireland.

The job entails creating new opportunities for sales, and marketing and working closely with our New York and Dublin offices.

The person will be a self-starter preferably with knowledge of the Irish American community. In addition to direct sales, the job also entails creating community events forming partnerships with major US-Irish companies and seeking sponsorships.

Interested candidates to apply via recruitment@irishstudio.com including a cover letter and resume and job title in the subject line.

About the company

Irish Studio Media Publishing

Irish Studio’s mission is to be the most trusted source for information related to Ireland and the Irish. The group includes IrishCentral, Ireland of the Welcomes, the Irish Heritage Tree, IrishCentral Shop and British Heritage Travel.

Irish Studio's focus is on connecting the Irish and friends of the Irish across the globe and working to keep them informed and inspired - be it news, history, travel or cultural information.

The role:

- Close new business consistently at or above your target expectations

- Exceed monthly sales targets and close new digital business for the company

- Stay current with trends and competitors to identify improvements or recommend new services

- Attend networking events for prospecting and opportunities and continually build and maintain professional networks

- Effectively manage and cover a geographic territory of active accounts while constantly canvassing competitive media and the market for new clients via cold calling

- Translate customer marketing objectives into creative and effective multimedia advertising campaigns

- Develop relationships with key internal stakeholders, as well as external partners for content, events and advertising

- Communicate the progress of monthly/quarterly initiatives to internal and external stakeholders

- Identify and grow opportunities within the territory

- Demonstrable ability to communicate, present and influence key stakeholders at all levels of an organization, including executive and C-level

Requirements:

- A demonstrated record of success in a fast-paced, goal-oriented environment

- Strong understanding of the market and digital media

- Ability to build and maintain relationships with clients and prospects

- Ability to understand & interpret marketing data to effectively overcome client objections

- Ability to adapt objectives, sales approaches and behaviors in response to rapidly changing situations, and to manage business in a deadline-driven environment

- Excellent listening, negotiation and presentation abilities

- Strong verbal and written communication skills

This role will be based remotely in New York

Base salary + attractive commission structure.

