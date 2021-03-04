This St. Patrick’s Day IrishCentral is inviting you to celebrate your love for the Emerald Isle with what we’re calling “A love letter to Ireland” to be in with a chance to win your own tree planted on Irish soil with Irish Heritage Tree.

IrishCentral is calling on our loyal readers to submit their stories to IrishCentral Storytellers to be in with the chance to win an Irish Heritage Tree, planting your roots in Irish soil. Submit your story to IrishCentral Storytellers, our contributor's platform to be in with a chance to win.

This St. Patrick’s Day, whether you’re stuck at home or separated from your loved ones, we want you to dig deep and come up with your very best tale of Ireland. Perhaps you have a beautiful memory of a particular vacation to Ireland you’d like to share. Maybe in the last few years, your St. Patrick’s Day traditions have changed and you’d like to share your memories of March 17ths gone-by.

It may well be that you’ve just embarked on your search to find your ancestors in Ireland or you’ve already tracked them down long-lost cousins and want to share that wonderful and warm memory with the global Irish community.

This March share your Love Letter to Ireland and be in with the chance to win an Irish Heritage Tree, our new program planted dedicated trees in Ireland in celebration and remembrance.

Share your story, including at least 300 words and images that you have permission to use, to be in with a chance to win.

We can’t wait to read your tales and wish you all Beannachtaí na Féile Pádraig dhuit! (Happy St. Patrick’s Day!)