A GAA club in Northern Ireland is raffling a field in Donegal in a fundraising drive.

Derry club GAA Na Magha is offering a two-acre field as first prize in a raffle. The money raised in the fundraising drive will be used to develop the club's own facilities.

The club states that they have acquired three acres of land "presently covered in whins and scrub in Ballyarnett county park in Derry city on which we hope to build a new Hurling/Camogie pitch."

Na Magha is the sole surviving hurling/camogie club from the nine clubs that used to exist in Derry City.

Hurling and Camogie have suffered a decline over the past 60 years, and the club says it is working to reverse this trend and get more young people playing the national games.

According DonegalLive.ie, the money raised with the raffle will be ploughed into adding a second pitch to add to their recent development in Ballyarnett, in Derry.

"We want to make Derry city the hurling stronghold it once was," said Ger Roarty, the club's Development Officer.

"We want you to buy a ticket to win this historic piece of heaven in the Donegal Gaeltacht adjacent to Glenveagh National Park in Derrynanaspol (Doire Na nAspal), which means the apostle's oak grove."

Doire na nAspal is a two-acre field in west Donegal with views of the Derryveagh and Glendowan mountains.

If you are looking to increase your chances and wish to purchase multiple tickets, 60 tickets can be purchased for only £50, 40 tickets for £40 and 20 tickets for £20.

The draw will take place on St Patrick's Day 2022 and will be held live on the club's Facebook page.

