Applications are now open for the 2023 Westmeath Bachelor Competition, which returns to Mullingar, Co Westmeath on April 30. United States Irish Americans... they're looking for you!

The Westmeath Bachelor Competition, now in its second year, is being considered “'the male equivalent of the Rose of Tralee."

Entries opened on January 5, 2023, with criteria looking for men of all ages, nationalities, and orientations. However, IrishCentral has been informed that North America is most certainly on its radar... it could be you!

This is the second year the festival takes place in the Co Westmeath town of Mullingar. Last year's competition final saw hundreds of bachelors, ranging in age from 21 to 62, be whittled down to 13 finalists following a rigorous interviewing process and talent portion, including singing, stand-up, and a traditional "brush dance."

25-year-old Co Kerry musician, Bryan Murphy, won over judges with his charisma and accordion performance, seeing a unanimous vote from the judging panel and popularity with the audience.

After being crowned Westmeath Bachelor 2022, Murphy said: “Winning The Westmeath Bachelor Competition 2022, is the most amazing experience I’ve had to date. I’m filled with pride to have won and honored to represent the competition. I have met the most fantastic bunch of people and have made friends and memories for life.”

Returning as judges in this year’s competition will be former RTÉ newscaster Anne Doyle and talent show judge Louis Walsh, with two more judges to be announced in the coming week.

Along with the title of Westmeath Bachelor, the winner will receive an all-inclusive holiday to Ibiza, a new wardrobe and a cash donation to their chosen charity.

The competition final, on Sunday, April 30, 2023 in Mullingar Arts Centre is part of a three-day music and entertainment festival, which will feature some of the country’s top acts on the main stage.

If you know someone who may be perfect for this competition, or want to give it a go yourself, applications are now open now at WestmeathBachelorFestival.ie or email info@westmeathbachelorfestival.ie.