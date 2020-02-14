The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke has announced that the 55th recipient of the Citizenship Award is Holyoke-native Eileen Curran.

The Citizenship Award is presented to a person or organization that may be of non-Irish descent that has made substantial contributions to the Parade and/or the Parade Committee.

Curran is a graduate of Holyoke High School and Fitchburg State College where she majored in Communications and Media. Following her passion, she worked at the local WGGB TV station in Springfield, Massachusetts as both an evening and morning news anchor. Curran moved to the Boston area to continue her career in media relations working at WFXT TV, WBZ TV, and NECN. Starting in 2014 Curran became the Media Relations Specialist for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in Waltham, Massachusetts before transferring to their New York City office as the Senior Director of National PR/Media Relations where she works today.

A former member of the Grand Colleen’s Court, Eileen continued to support the Parade Committee acting as the Mistress of Ceremonies for the Colleen Pageant and Grand Coronation Ball for many years. For 15 years, she was also co-host of the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade telecast with the late Jack O’Neil and Brian Corridan.

Marc Joyce, the 2020 St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke President, commented, “I am very pleased to join with my fellow Parade Committee members in applauding the selection of Eileen Curran as the 2020 St. Patrick’s Committee’s Citizenship Award Recipient. Eileen has always been willing to assist our Committee in putting on a first-class series of events that culminate in one of America’s great parades each year. She has always brought her extensive experience and professionalism to our Parade broadcasts, and we are looking forward to honoring her at our annual Awards Night Banquet on February 1st at the Wherehouse? in Holyoke.”

Eileen Curran and other Award recipients will be recognized at the St. Patrick’s Committee Awards Dinner on Saturday, February 1st at The Wherehouse? in Holyoke, MA. To purchase tickets, please contact Karen Casey at kmkc@comcast.net or Barbara Hannan-Rogers at twinsmommy@aol.com.

The 69th St. Patrick’s Parade will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020 and the 45th Road Race will be held on Saturday, March 21st.

This article was submitted to the IrishCentral contributors network by a member of the global Irish community. To become an IrishCentral contributor click here.