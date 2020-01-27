The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke has announced that the 49th recipient of the Daniel J. Gallivan Award John Beaulieu.

The Gallivan Award is given to shall be a long-standing member of the St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke who, while not a resident of the City of Holyoke, has made significant contributions to the overall success of the Parade and/or the Association.

A Holyoke Parade Committee member for nine-year John is also an active member of the St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke Board of Directors. He served twice as the President of the Chicopee Regional Parade Committee and works hard to both the Road Race committee and Parade Coordination committee to make sure the race and parade run smoothly and organized.

John is a resident of Chicopee, Massachusetts where he graduated from Chicopee Comprehensive High School and currently works in the mayor’s office. He is an active member of his community and a long-standing member of the local Knights of Columbus. John and wife Patty have three children, Miranda, Shane, and Ryan and one cherished granddaughter, Everly.

On being the 2020 Gallivan Award recipient John said, “It’s an honor to accept this award given to me by my parade committee family.” St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke 2020 President Marc Joyce said, “I am extremely pleased with the selection of John Beaulieu as the 2020 Daniel J. Gallivan Award recipient for this year's St. Patrick’s Day Parade. John is one of our most hard-working members and always completes his tasks in a timely fashion and well done. I look forward to marching with him on March 22nd for our 69th Parade.”

John and the other 2020 Award recipients will be recognized at the St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke Awards Dinner on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Wherehouse? in Holyoke. To purchase tickets or have any questions about the event, please contact Hayley Dunn at hayleyfeyredunn@gmail.com.

The 69th St. Patrick’s Parade will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020, and the 45th Road Race will be held on Saturday, March 21st.

For more information, please visit our website www.holyokestpatricksparade.com.

