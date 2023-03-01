This St. Patrick's Day season, IrishCentral Storytellers and our global community want to hear what's going on this March in your Irish community! From parades to fundraisers, fun runs and concerts, we want you to share your news with the world.

With St. Patrick’s Day right around the corner, we are excited to hear about the parades and events taking place in your community. That’s why we’re reaching out to let you know about an opportunity to share your news with the world.

IrishCentral Storytellers, an online portal that features user-generated content, is calling on community members like you to share news about your local St. Patrick’s Day parades and events. We know that your Irish community is unique and we want to hear from you.

By submitting your news article, you’ll have the chance to share your story with IrishCentral’s 2.5 million monthly readers. Imagine having your local parade or event highlighted on a global platform! Plus, it’s a great opportunity to showcase your community and attract visitors from all over the world.

To be considered for publication, your article must be at least 300 words and include an image that you have the legal right to use. We encourage you to share your personal experiences, highlight unique traditions, and capture the spirit of your community’s celebration.

Once your story is submitted IrishCentrarl's Editors will make sure it's ship-shape and follows our community's guidelines. When it's ready to go live it will be shared with IrishCentrarl's global community.

Submitting your news is easy. Simply visit IrishCentral Storytellers and upload your article and image. We can’t wait to read about your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations!

Thank you for sharing your story with us.