Irish woman Serena Carney, who tragically died in an accident in New York City earlier in February just two weeks after her father passed away, has been laid to rest in her native Mayo.

Serena was buried following a funeral service in St. Peter & Paul's Church in Straide, County Mayo, on Saturday morning after a GoFundMe campaign helped repatriate her body to Ireland.

Serena, 29, died on February 16 after slipping and banging her head in the shower in her New York apartment. Her two friends Danielle and Josh attempted to resuscitate her but were unsuccessful.

Speaking at Saturday's service, Serena's brother Jason described her as his "best friend", adding that she was the "life and soul" of every party she attended.

"I've known Serena my whole life and find it hard to imagine life without her. It's hard to imagine she won't cook her pasta chicken dinner for us ever again. We love you, Serena. Sleep tight," Jason said at the end of Saturday's funeral service.

The "repatriation for Serena" GoFundMe page, launched by John Carney, has raised more than €67,000, far surpassing its original goal of €10,000.

Serena died just two weeks after her father Sean passed away at Galway University Hospital on February 3 following a battle with cancer.

Her mother Nancy died in November 2016 shortly after being diagnosed with cancer.

An obituary from Pelham Funeral Home in New York described Serena "a beautiful person inside and out".

"Serena cared so very much for her family and held everyone together during both tough and happy times. She was selfless in the love she showed and will be remembered by all her family and friends as the good-hearted spirited person she was," the obituary stated.

Serena is survived by her sister Sharon, brothers John, Jason, and Jamie, grandmother Jo and nephew Caelan, as well as all her aunts, uncles, and cousins.