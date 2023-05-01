Ireland rugby legend Rory Best is undertaking a "mammoth" endurance challenge this month in an effort to raise funds for a children's cancer therapeutic break center in Co Mayo.



Best, the former Ireland and Ulster rugby captain, will be walking over 300km from Dublin to Cong, Co Mayo to help Cancer Fund for Children build Daisy Lodge, a therapeutic short break center in Cong for children impacted by cancer and their families.

The challenge, called Rory’s Miles 2 Mayo, will raise money for Cancer Fund for Children, an Irish charity that empowers, connects, and strengthens children, young people, and families affected by cancer.

The funds raised will go towards further expanding Cancer Fund for Children’s services across the island of Ireland and progress with the build of Daisy Lodge.

On completion, this will be the second such center for Cancer Fund for Children.

In 2021, Best raised over €1 million for the charity. This year, he is upping the challenge.

From May 16-25, he will walk over 300km from Dublin’s Aviva Stadium to Cong in Co Mayo. He will be joined on his walk by some of the families Cancer Fund for Children support, as well as former teammates, public figures, sponsors, and supporters of the charity.

“I’m taking on a mammoth walking challenge in support of Cancer Fund for Children this May," said Best of the challenge ahead.

“A childhood cancer diagnosis can impact on the whole family. Hospital appointments, treatment, and the pressures of navigating this experience can leave a family feeling disconnected and exhausted.

"Short breaks at Daisy Lodge provide children with cancer a space to rest, time with their families, and build connections with others their own age going through the same thing. They get to be treated like the stars they are and that’s why I’m delighted to be doing my bit to help bring another therapeutic facility like this to Co Mayo.

"This challenge is being generously sponsored by The Ardonagh Group, Arachas Corporate Brokers, and Kingsbridge Private Hospital so I want to give a special thanks to them for making this possible.”

Phil Alexander, CEO of Cancer Fund for Children, said: “Every week across Ireland, 10 children and young people (aged 0-24) are diagnosed with cancer. We understand the devastating impact a cancer diagnosis and its treatment can have on the whole family, and that beyond the essential medical care, many families need social and emotional support.

"Our aim is to empower, connect and strengthen children, young people, and their families so they feel better equipped to deal with the impact of cancer.

"Each year, we support over 1,500 children and young people and 500 families impacted by cancer with therapeutic short breaks at Daisy Lodge in Newcastle Co Down, the inspiration for our second centre to be built in Cong.

"Once Daisy Lodge Mayo is operational, we will be able to support more than double the number of families each year.”

This year, Best will pass through counties Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Tipperary, Limerick, Clare, Galway, and Mayo for the Rory's Miles 2 Mayo journey.

You can get behind Best this May and help him go the distance to ensure no child has to face cancer alone. Take on your own fundraising challenge or donate to Rory’s by visiting the website at RorysMiles2Mayo.com.

You can watch a recap of Rory's Miles 2 Mayo 2021 here: