A GoFundMe has raised more than £8,300 to help cover the funeral costs of Rebecca Browne, who died after being hit by a Garda car in Co Donegal on Sunday morning, May 21.

"We are hoping to raise funds for the family of Rebecca Browne, who was tragically killed in Buncrana during the early hours of Sunday morning 21st of May," the fundraiser's organizers said on GoFundMe.

"Any contributions towards funeral costs and other expenses would greatly help Lynn, Jerry, and Ethan at this extremely devastating time."

As of Thursday afternoon, the online fundraiser has nearly tripled its initial goal of £3,000.

Browne, 21, from the Galliagh area of Co Derry, died in Buncrana in the early hours of Sunday morning while returning from a night out in the town.

Gardaí said on Sunday that they were investigating the fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Ludden, Buncrana, Co Donegal at approximately 3:15 am that morning.

Gardaí were appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Buncrana Garda station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

As per protocol, the road traffic collision was referred under Section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005 to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.

Browne's funeral will take place at 10 am on Friday, May 26 at St. Joseph's Church in Galliagh. Browne, who is survived by her parents Jeremiah and Lynn and her brother Ethan, will be buried in the City Cemetery following Friday's service.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Browne worked as a hairdresser for Sage Hair and Beauty in Derry City, which said in a social media post that they were "completely devastated with the news of our beautiful Rebecca" and would remain closed for the week.

Ashleigh Coyle, a friend of Browne's who appeared on a season of "Big Brother," said in an emotional social media post: "It is beyond an understatement to simply say, ‘there are a lot of broken hearts in Derry this week’ but by god, it is so true."

She added: "I don’t know ‘another’ Rebecca. I am blessed to have been able to experience a part of my life with a girl who was so care free, thoughtful, passionate & full of craic."

The On Street Community Youth group in Galliagh also paid tribute in a social media post: "We had the pleasure of knowing Rebecca through our programs and know how well thought of she was by all her friends, we know yous will all be there for each other as yous suffer yet another unimaginable loss."