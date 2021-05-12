The exchanges were fairly even early on as both teams put a brace on the board. Tiernan Mathers and Dylan McDermott opened for St. Barnabas, while Jack McCarthy replied for Donegal.

Barnabas jumped ahead courtesy of a Mathers penalty, but Donegal responded with two well-struck points from McCarthy and Brian Connor. McDermott landed a fine long-range effort, but points from McCarthy and Liam Deane left matters tied up at the short whistle.

The stalemate didn’t last long as Mathers goaled almost straight from the throw-in. Two further points from McCarthy kept Donegal in touch until the speed, skill, stamina, and support play of the Bronx Boys began to pay dividends.

Conor Mathers and Stephen Monaghan whipped over points before a timely interception by sterling defender Jamie Boyle set the stage for Ciaran Bennett to rattle the net at the other end. It was nearly all one way traffic as McDermott and Tiernan Mathers sent over two more points.

Luke Kelly came off the bench to knock over several points: one looked destined for the net but was deflected over. Though Donegal’s McCarthy, their chief scorer, along with Moriarity, Deane, Connor, McNeilis, Devlin and the Walshes tried hard they were no match for the speed, skill and support play of the well-drilled Bronx Boys.

St. Barnabas: Brendan Cole, Conor Hogan, Jamie Boyle, Kevin Rafferty, Peter Cronin, Shane Hogan, Tiernan Mathers, Conor Mathers, Francis Cole, Mikey Brosnan, Dylan McDermott, Stephen Monaghan. Subs: Ciaran Bennett, Ryan Kerley, Shane Rafferty, Luke Kelly.

Donegal: Mark Galligan, Mark Livingstone, Brian Givney, Kaolan Walsh, Mark Dowds, Chris Walsh, Brian Connor, Sean Moriarity, Patrick Devlin, Peter McNeilis, Liam Deane, Jack McCarthy, Ronan Greenan. Subs: Anthony McGrath, Steve McCabe, Patrick McGill.

Referee: Alan Hearty.

Man of the Match: Tiernan Mathers.

