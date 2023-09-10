A seven-year-old Irish boy who is living with a brain tumor received the ultimate thrill when he met his hero Rory McIlroy at the Irish Open golf tournament at the K Club in County Kildare.

Michael Horgan, a native of County Dublin. has been an avid golf and soccer fan throughout his life and sporting heroes such as McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, and Tiger Woods have inspired him to remain strong despite his devastating diagnosis.

Michael received support from children's charity Make-A-Wish and initially asked for a relatively modest wish of receiving a personalized video message from McIlroy.

However, the children's charity was able to reach out to the Irish golfer with the help of the DP World Tour and arranged an "unforgettable" visit to attend a practice round at the Horizon Irish Open at the K Club on Wednesday, September 6.

Michael and his family believed that he would simply be watching on as the professional golfer prepared for the tournament on Thursday, but little did they know that Michael would be invited to share a buggy with McIlroy.

McIlroy played the final hole of the practice round with Michael by his side and stopped midway through the hole to talk about golf with the passionate young fan.

Michael's dad Conor said the experience was one that his son would never forget.

"Taking him out on the course with Rory was inspiring and added so much to the occasion, not just meeting him but being able to play with him is a thrill he'll never forget," Conor Horgan told the Make-A-Wish website.

Susan McQuaid O'Dwyer, CEO of Make-A-Wish Ireland, said he would never forget the smile on Michael's face when the youngster met McIlroy.

"Over the years working in Make-A-Wish, I have been privileged to have been present at many wish reveals and although I am very aware of the impact a wish granted has on a child and family, I never cease to be amazed. Michael's wish was no different. I don't think I'll ever forget the smile on Michael's face when he met Rory," McQuaid O'Dwyer said in a statement.