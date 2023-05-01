Dan McKane, a 54-year-old father-of-two, and his sister Christine, a 49-year-old mother-of-three, were buried after a funeral service at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Strabane, Co Tyrone earlier today, Monday, May 1.

The McKane siblings died alongside their aunt Julia McSorley, 75, when the minibus they were traveling in collided with a lorry on the Tullyvar Road area of Aughnacloy last Thursday, April 27.

The family was traveling back from a funeral in England when the accident, which injured four other people, took place.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said on Thursday that an investigation was underway and that it was appealing for information about the fatal crash.

Police can confirm that sadly three people have died following a collision in Aughnacloy this morning. pic.twitter.com/vcSbLFiHPb — NI Road Policing and Safety (@NIRoadPolicing) April 27, 2023

On Monday, large crowds of mourners followed the coffins of the two McKane siblings as they arrived side-by-side at the church.

Members of Naomh Eoghan GAA Club in Newtownstewart, where Christine's son Gary Duffy is a senior player and underage coach, and Raphoe Boxing Club, where Chrstine's son Danny is a boxer, also provided a guard of honor for the two coffins.

During the service, Fr. Declan Boland told mourners that the community's "pain is deep" following the tragic accident last Thursday.

Fr. Boland also told mourners that Christine McKane was a "pocket rocket" who was devoted to her children and grandchildren.

"Her wonderful children and beautiful grandchildren, they were everything to Christine. She just lived for them," Fr. Boland said during Monday's service.

"As long as they were all happy and okay, she was happy."

Christine's son Gary said in a tribute on behalf of him and his two siblings: "We promise to be who you raised us to be."

Fr. Boland said Dan McKane was a "big-hearted man" who lived for his family and the "go-to person" in times of need.

Dan McKane’s daughter Ruth read a tribute from her and her sister Cara: “We know our hearts will break forever but in this darkness, you will glow."

Among those in attendance at Monday's funeral were Michelle O'Neill, First Minister Designate of Northern Ireland, and representatives for President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins.

The emotional funeral on Monday came a day after the McKane siblings' aunt Julia McSorley was laid to rest following a funeral service at St. Eugene's Church in Glenock, near Newtownstewart on Sunday, April 30.

McSorley was remembered as "a beautiful soul" and "one of the most virtuous women of our generation" during her funeral.

The day after the accident, hundreds of people attended a vigil at Our Lady's Grotto in Strabane to pay their respects to the victims and show support to the McSorley and McKane families.