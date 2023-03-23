A Limerick couple who spent 70 years together died just 25 hours apart in a nursing home last week.

Terence (Terry) and his wife Maureen (Mary) (Nee McMahon) died peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home in Newport, Co Tipperary surrounded by their loving family, 25 hours apart, after 70 years of loving friendship and devotion to each other, their joint death notice posted on RIP.ie on March 16 says.

The couple was buried in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery in Limerick on Monday afternoon, March 20.

Earlier on Monday, a joint funeral mass took place in St. Michael's Church in Limerick City, celebrating their "long and well-lived lives together."

Fr. Chris O'Donnell described Terry and Mary as "two beautiful people" and encouraged mourners to remember them, according to the Irish Independent.

Their eldest daughter Mary said her parents first met when her mother was just 16.

"It all began when they started courting when Mam was just 16 years of age at the time. Dad was a frequent visitor to her parents’ home in Watergate in front of the walls of Limerick as he was friends with her brothers," she said at Monday's service.

She said her parents were married in July 1955 and briefly moved to London before returning to Limerick several months later when her father found work as a carpenter.

"They have loved and lived in Limerick ever since," Mary told the congregation, describing her parents as a "force of nature."

"Terence was a devoted husband and Maureen a loving wife through their entire life. Their grandchildren and great-grandchildren gave them great joy and happiness. They loved to see them call to Watergate and Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home in Newport."

Terence and Maureen are survived by their children Mary, Ger, Margaret, Dianne, Evelyn, and Noel as well as their grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, and daughters-in-law.