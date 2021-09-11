Nancy Stewart, Ireland's oldest woman, has died at the age of 107.

Stewart, from Clonard in County Meath, died peacefully in her sleep on Friday morning. The 107-year-old was older than the Irish State and had lived through both World Wars and the Spanish Flu pandemic.

Her heartbroken granddaughter and "best friend" Louise Coughlan said that she had been in "great form" in recent weeks and that she had even discarded her glasses and her hearing aid.

"In the last week, two friends that she hadn't seen since before Covid-19 and were precious to her visited and her son came home from England and he hasn't been home either because of the restrictions," Coughlan said.

"I think myself she was holding on for those moments."

Coughlan said that Stewart felt "high as a kite" on Thursday evening after her dinner and that she felt a little uneasy on Thursday night.

However, she didn't know what was wrong and died peacefully in her sleep.

Stewart went viral on several occasions during the pandemic due to her hope and optimism, and Coughlan said that she was delighted with "all the cards and parcels" she received from well-wishers all over the world.

In a devastated post on Facebook. Coughlan wrote that she was unable to express how heartbroken she was.

"I'll never be able to put into words how broken my heart is yet, how full of love and gratitude it is for one human who gave me all I need to see the world in a forever kind and generous way," Coughlan wrote.

"You were my world for so long and for so many others, but now we much let God, my dad and all the angels and saints be blessed with your presence."

Stewart was born in 1913 and lost her husband Bob in a car accident in 1989. She is survived by her daughters Kathleen, Mary, and Olive in addition to 84 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Her twin daughters Margaret and Anne passed away within the last ten years.

Stewart's funeral is due to take place on Sunday, September 12, in St. Finian's Church in Clonard. Capacity at the church is limited to 50% due to current coronavirus restrictions.