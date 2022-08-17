Davy Fitzgerald is back in management and back with Waterford, 11 years after his first stint with the Déise came to an end and just a year after he left the Wexford job.

The Clare legend has spent the last year working as a pundit with The Sunday Game and coaching the Cork camogie team that lost the recent All-Ireland final to Kilkenny.

Now a recharged Fitzy is ready to get Waterford back on the list of All-Ireland contenders. He told RTÉ Radio, “I was lucky to have been continuously involved between playing and managing for over 30 years. Last year was a bit strange, not being involved with any fellas team at a high level.

“I got work with RTÉ on The Sunday Game, which was different. It was nice to have that change and see things from a different light. I certainly enjoyed my time in Cork anyway.

“There was a committee put together in Waterford. We got together and had a chat a number of days ago. I couldn’t believe how thorough they were. It was a few hours of a meeting and they went into every detail. It was exciting because I love people asking me good hurling questions, and from both sides it was pretty much the same.”

Already working on the ground at club matches in Waterford, Fitzgerald will take his time putting his coaching team together ahead of his two year term. He added, “We haven’t even looked at a backroom team yet. I want to take my time and make sure there’s a nice bit of Waterford involvement and get the best possible team I can together.

“The Déise fans are very passionate. They love their team and their hurling. It’s a big task ahead of us and I want everything to get as right as I possibly can. The players are a really good bunch. You saw them in the League last year. Liam Cahill did a really good job over the past number of years, as did the previous managers.

“Their Munster Championship record I would like to be better but I would be excited about working with a bunch like this. They are very enthusiastic. It’s very competitive out there. Limerick have set the bar. We saw Clare perform last year. Cork have new management. Liam Cahill has gone back into Tipp. Munster will be pretty crazy next year.

“It’s going to be tough but that’s what you want. I’d like to think we’ll stand up toe-to-toe and give it a good shot with anyone. I have to go in and assess a few things but I’m really excited about the challenge.

“The last time I went in I probably got to work with some of the greatest players Waterford ever had. The only thing was a few of them were coming to the end of their career.

“I started my inter-county management career down there and we didn’t do too bad. I’m looking forward to going back there and having a right cut at it again.”

Davy Fitzgerald has been confirmed as the 2023 Waterford Senior Hurling Manager by the county board on a 2 year term after his recent departure from the Cork Camogie team this week. Welcome back to the Déise Davy⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/EpmjarWUqM — WATERFORD HURLING NEWS (@gaa_waterford) August 11, 2022

McGeeney stays with Armagh

Kieran McGeeney will remain in charge of the Armagh senior footballers after the county board came to an agreement on Tuesday.

It is also understood that Kieran Donaghy and Ciaran McKeever will remain in place as coaches for next season.

McGeeney, 50, had managed the Orchard County for eight years. He led his native county from Division Three to Division One in the Allianz leagues during his tenure.

McGeeney also took charge of Kildare from 2007 to 2013, guiding them to an All-Ireland semifinal in 2010.

The 2002 All-Ireland winning captain has yet to win any major trophies but has made steady progress year on year. A quarterfinal defeat to Galway in this year's Championship ended with penalties going Galway's way.

“It’s just the way sport is. It’s cruel,” said McGeeney after the defeat.

“It’s a tough ask to get up to the top, it takes a couple of years. But the group out there, I’ll be honest with you, they are better footballers than we ever were. But you need a wee bit of luck.

“The fellas I have had over the years have been good lads. Real good lads. You can get a ball of bees that are hard to deal with. I have been very lucky in that respect. I have good people around me. I like bringing in people who argue with me which doesn’t help the grey hair, but they are strong individuals.

“And I have strong players. I have got to as many quarterfinals as most managers out there. It’s just getting that wee kick. It’s just a bit of luck. I am not saying I am a good manager; I enjoy it. I love football, I love my county and I love the GAA. Not always reciprocated, but it is definitely a passion.”

At tonight’s Armagh County Board meeting, members unanimously agreed that Kieran McGeeney continue as Senior Inter-County Football Manager for 2023. pic.twitter.com/z0i0JVy7gW — Armagh_GAA (@Armagh_GAA) August 15, 2022

