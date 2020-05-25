Milwaukee nurse shares her thoughts on her experience treating COVID-19 patients as part of MyFrontlineHero.

Honoring those brave people, everyday heroes working on the frontline to fight the coronavirus pandemic, MyFrontlineHero.org is a platform where you can nominate your very own hero and have their story featured on the site.

Set-up by Northwoods and CelticMKE, home to Milwaukee Irish Fest, the world’s largest celebration of Celtic music and culture they plan on hosting a concert especially for these frontlines heroes when we've beaten this pandemic.

Read more: Nominate your own Frontline Hero - real-life superheroes battling COVID-19

These are the thoughts shared by Peg M, a nurse, from Milwaukee, Wisconsin:

"I have learned that I and many others will do what needs to be done with a smile on our faces and cry when we get home. I am realizing that even though I am scared for my own family, I am a nurse.

"It is my calling, my passion, and I wouldn't change it for anything. I am learning that I am stronger than I realized I was, and this applies to many of us."

Read more: Frontline Hero: A day in the life of an Indianapolis ER nurse

IrishCentral is delighted to be working with www.MyFrontlineHero.org as their media partners.

Visitors to the website can submit a hero and read stories and see photos of heroes who are featured. Examples of heroes include but aren’t limited to medical professionals, volunteers, grocery store workers, law enforcement officials, retail clerks, restaurant staff, delivery drivers, utility workers, teachers, business owners, community members inspiring others, and more.

In addition to honoring heroes on the website, the two organizations plan to celebrate all frontline heroes in a variety of ways, including a special recognition ceremony and private concert that will take place at the 2021 Milwaukee Irish Fest.