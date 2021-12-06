The winners of the Galway's annual Tidy Towns Garden Competition have been announced.

The event, which is organized by Galway City Council, aims to "recognize the efforts of residents, businesses and schools to maintain and enhance gardens, estates, and public areas adding to biodiversity in the city."

Entries for the competition closed in May, and winners were chosen in 19 categories, reports GalwayBeo.ie.

The overall winner of the Front Garden Competition was Pat McPhilbin, from Mervue, whose garden was deemed "enchanting" by the judges.

The competition judge had this to say of the overall winning garden: “This enchanting mature garden on a large corner site is a wonder. While the evergreens marking the boundary are gradually becoming more prominent, the gardener's work is still presented proudly for all in the community to enjoy.

"This gardener demonstrates dedication, awareness and talent with regard to design principles, creativity and gardening know-how.”

🏡The Galway City Tidy Towns Garden Competition 2021 results have been announced. Well done to all winners and entrants, who continue to enhance the appearance of the city. 📸 Overall Front Garden Winner, Pat McPhilbin. For the full list of winners see: https://t.co/txS8WRvcvG pic.twitter.com/MbuV87NeJV — Galway City Council (@GalwayCityCo) November 29, 2021

The Best First Time entrant was Margaret Pearl Hession, while the Best Floral Display went to Betty O’Flaherty. John Connaughton took home the Best Front Lawn category, and Maria Kim Brown won Best Apartment.

Scoil Chroí Íosa was named the overall winner in the schools category. Cuan na Gaillimhe, Steiner won the Eco School Garden category, and St Patrick's National School, Lombard Street took home the Best Floral Display award.

Oaklands Residents Association won the Best Residential Area, under 50 houses. Fort Lorenzo Residents Association was recognized as the Best Residential Area (50-200 houses) and Highfield Park Residents Association the Best Residential Area with 200 houses or more.

Best Eco front garden was awarded to Aileen Ward, while the Woodfield Residents Association won Best Eco estate.

Merlin Neighborhood Residents won the Community Group Project. St. James Church, Bushy Park won in the Best Church/Place of worship. Teach na Coiribe were the winners in the Registered Guest Houses/ B&B category. Western Motors took home the Garage Category and Bank of Ireland, Eyre Square was named the winner in the Best Commercial/Retail category.

Tiarnan McCusker, Environmental Awareness Officer, Galway City Council said, “Gardeners were asked to enhance their gardens and green spaces for wildlife and pollinating bees, birds and insects. Well done to all the 2021 entrants, they certainly have done this and created a little bit of magic in their corners of Galway City. ’’

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, an awards ceremony was not held this year. The Galway City Council said: "All winners have been notified and will be presented with their prizes in the coming weeks."

For the complete list of winners, visit here.