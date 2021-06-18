Residents in a nursing home in County Cavan have shared the advice they would give to a younger generation - and it's sure to warm your heart!

The College View Nursing Home Cavan Residents decided to put together a list filled with words of wisdom that they believe would be valuable advice for young people.

With the help of the Home's Activities Coordinators, they put the list on a board, which has since been posted on social media.

The board includes the resident's name, age (which they all put down as 21 years old.. reminding us that's it about how old you feel that's important!), and their piece of advice.

Helen Faulkner's contribution was brilliantly positive and lighthearted, "Have fun, be happy, do the lotto!"

Nancy Cahill shared, "Have more confidence, I was very shy. Get up off your bum and drive! Most importantly be nice."

While Susan Jordan said, "See more of Ireland. Enjoy life while you can. Walk every day. Thank the Lord for good health."

Mary McGoldrick's tip was, "Life passes by so fast, so slow down!"

Micheal Smith put it simply but effectively, "Work hard, play harder."

Other words of wisdom include:

- Go to the dance

- Enjoy yourself

- Go to the cinema

- Hop on that plane/travel more

- Be happy in your job

- Be careful with money

- Have more confidence

- Be nice to everyone

- Have lots of friends

- Be kind to animals

- If he was alive - See Big Tom live at a concert

- Keep good company

- Be straight & honest

- Study hard

- Enjoy life

- Surround yourself with good people

We don't know about you, but we feel ready to seize the day!