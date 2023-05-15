A group of Dublin firefighters heroically saved a motorcyclist's life on Sunday, May 14 while in Spain where they had just attended a training course.

The Dublin Fire Brigade crew was heading to Málaga Airport on Sunday, May 14 after attending a rescue conference in Seville when they came across the biker who sustained multiple injuries and was barely conscious and not breathing on the A92 motorway.

In a post on Twitter, Seville emergency services said the Dublin crew sprang into action to save the man's life "without hesitation."

"They protected the area, posted signs and got on with it. The flight to #Dublin could wait," Emergencias Sevilla said in a post on Twitter.

"The team of six paramedics started to help the injured and they managed to stabilize him."

Emergencias Sevilla credited the Irish firefighters with preventing the man from going into cardiac arrest.

Emergency services arrived at the scene shortly afterward and the man was taken to a nearby hospital.

"We hope the biker recovers soon," Emergencias Sevilla said.

"He cannot imagine who saved his life; the one who was holding his hand encouraging him, or the one who was holding his head to avoid any spinal injury, they are 3.000Kms far away from #Sevilla.

"These kind of stories happen when the vocation for public service has no limit and goes further more.

"Thanks a lot mates."

😍This could be our #Today’ story

A team of a Fire Brigade from @DubFireBrigade @DubCityCouncil has been in #Sevilla attending some rescue conferences. #RescueGreatDay

This morning, they were leaving towards Málaga Airport, driving along A92 and when they were close to Alcalá de… pic.twitter.com/sZ1B2iXhz2 — Emergencias Sevilla (@EmergenciasSev) May 14, 2023

Afterward, the Dublin Fire Brigade said of the incident in a social media post: "As it happens, one of the team has specific training and experience of motorcycling injuries from race events.

"Well done to Dave C, Juan, Richie, Cameron, Dave H and John for their quick reactions."