David Bermingham, an Irishman who was tragically killed in a car accident in Texas last week, will be flown home to Ireland thanks to funds raised by a GoFundMe.

Bermingham, a native of Dublin who had been living in Dallas, Texas with his wife Sara since 2017, was tragically killed on January 23.

Bermingham was "known for his generous heart, zest for life, and love for his Irish roots," an obituary shared by Jeter & Son Funeral Home said.

The graduate of St. Declan’s College was described as "kind-hearted and loyal" and "a family man" who "considered his father his best friend."

In a public social media post, Bermingham's mother said that the family's hearts are broken and that "we will love and miss him forever."

Bermingham's wife said in a public post that the Irish man "was crazy enough to drop everything and move 5,000 miles across the world to be with me."

She described him as "incredibly loyal, genuine, funny, hard-working, and selfless."

"His passing is yet another reminder to truly live each day with purpose and intention," she wrote, "to genuinely check in on loved ones and support each other regardless of any circumstance."

A GoFundMe has been launched to help alleviate the stress of any financial burden for Bermingham's family, raising over $14,500 since it was launched four days ago.

Fundraiser organizer Veronica Salazar said a private memorial was held in Dallas on Saturday before his remains began their journey to Ireland.

"David was loved by so many and lived life light-heartedly with an easy smile and a loving spirit. No words can express how much he will be missed by all that know and love him. Especially his parents, Cathy and Gerard, as David was their only son," Salazar said.

"I just want to thank every single person who has shared, donated, and prayed for David and his family during this time. You have helped us lessen a burden for an amazing, kind and loving family that doesn't deserve any of this," Salazar said in an update on the GoFundMe page.

David is survived by his parents Gerard and Cathy and his wife Sara in addition to his extended family and friends.