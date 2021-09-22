Traveling 700km through counties Cork, Kerry, Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, and Donegal a group of cyclists are on the road to raise awareness that "it's okay not to feel okay" while also raising funds to aid suicide prevention.

This September, the annual Cycle Against Suicide brings together cyclists with different backgrounds to help break the cycle of suicide in Ireland. This is a community-wide awareness-raising campaign to mobilize all sectors of society to work together to change negative attitudes. In doing so, Cycle Against Suicide hopes to enable those who struggle with mental ill-health to seek help.

Since 2013, Cycle Against Suicide has seen over 21,000 cyclists take to the roads to help spread the message that ‘It’s OK not to feel OK, and It’s absolutely OK to ask for help’. This simple yet powerful message could save the lives of those in our communities who are feeling alone.

Along its 700 km challenging route, the cycle will pass through counties Cork, Kerry, Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, and Donegal promoting the organization's key message, “It’s okay not to feel okay, and It’s absolutely okay to ask for help” and highlighting the critical help available to anyone experiencing mental health issues.

Cycle Against Suicide is a national awareness charity that sets out to change the culture and create a society that openly talks about suicide to allow people to speak up and seek help. When an individual is vulnerable enough to consider taking their own life, silence is read as indifference. With hundreds of people dying by suicide each year, we all have a role to play to collectively address the challenges that suicide presents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cycle Against Suicide (@cycleagainstsuicide)

The route takes in the following daily challenges through spectacular scenery:

Day 1 - Sun, Sept 19 - Mizen to Killarney – 122k

Day 2 - Mon, Sept 20 - Killarney to Lahinch – 126km

Day 3 - Tues, Sept 21 - Lahinch to Oranmore – 86km

Day 4 - Wed, Sept 22 - Oranmore to Castlebar – 118km

Day 5 - Thurs, Sept 23 - Castlebar to Donegal Town -148km

Day 6 - Fri, Sept 24 - Donegal to Malin Head – 123km

You can register your support and get more information about Cycle Against Suicide online here.

If your community has been affected by suicide and you want Cycle Against Suicide to help, please contact info@cycleagainstsuicide.com

To donate to the 2021 Cycle Against Suicide visit iDonate.