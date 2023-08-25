Having your support means IrishCentral can continue bringing you closer to life in Ireland and your heritage.

When you become a Friend of IrishCentral you are playing a huge part in the IrishCentral community and every donation, no matter how big or small helps our writers to continue bringing you the very best of Ireland.

For over a decade, IrishCentral has been proud to update you every day on the latest Irish news and events, inspire your next travels to Ireland, share with you upcoming Irish culture events, and help you feel connected to your Irish ancestry.

Like you, we are proud to be Irish, and with your support, we can make sure the Irish heritage within us all stays alive.

By signing up to donate monthly or submit a one-off payment, we can continue our pledge to keep the IrishCentral community informed and connected. All Friends of IrishCentral will receive newsletters sharing IrishCentral’s breaking editorial news and access to upcoming events and products ahead of their release.

We leave you with this wise Irish proverb (seanfhocail) that is rich with meaning:

Leagfaidh tua bheag crann mór

Translated from the Irish language to English, this means that a "small axe can fell a big tree" - in other words, it is possible to do great things through small deeds. When considering if you would like to become a Friend of IrishCentral, we hope this proverb resonates with you.

About IrishCentral

IrishCentral was launched in 2009 and has a proud history of social and community engagement. With a team in both New York and Dublin, IrishCentral is dedicated to connecting the Irish throughout the world and creating an online platform where all Irish can feel at home.

"Irish-ness" is not something that can be defined by geographical location. It is a connection, a sense of belonging that never goes away. No matter where you are in the world, a connection to the island, the people, and its places is special. It’s our island, your Ireland, and you can be certain that if it's Irish, it's on IrishCentral.