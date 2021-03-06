The Australian Embassy in Dublin became the first embassy in the world to fly the Aboriginal flag in a special digital ceremony earlier this week.

The flag was raised alongside the Australian flag at the embassy on St. Stephen's Green on Friday and will become a new permanent feature at the building.

"History was made this morning," the Australian Embassy in Ireland said in a tweet on Friday. "A proud day for all Australians."

History was made this morning when the Australian Aboriginal Flag was hoisted alongside the Australian National Flag as a permanent feature of the Australian Embassy in Dublin. A proud day for all Australians. 🇦🇺 🖤💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/UNDxo1BuvP — Australian Embassy Ireland 🇦🇺 (@AusEmbIre) March 5, 2021

Irish President Michael D. Higgins congratulated the Embassy for the move and described it as a "tribute to Australia's first nation people".

The flag was raised during a digital ceremony on Friday, which included appearances from Australian Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt and Connacht rugby player John Porch.

The event also included pre-recorded videos from Aboriginal people living in Ireland.

Gary Gray, Australia's Ambassador to Ireland, said that the country's early history with Aboriginal people was "difficult to reconcile" with the "modern and open nation" that Australia had become.

He said that the Aboriginal flag had been flown at Australian embassies in the past but that the Australian Embassy in Ireland was the first to fly it on a year-round basis.

"Though the flag has been flown from buildings in Australia and on specific dates elsewhere, the embassy in Dublin is the first international post to take the decision whereby the flag will fly in tandem with the Australian national flag all year round."