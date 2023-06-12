Colm McCarthy of Lissadell, Douglas in Co Cork, died unexpectedly in Thailand on June 9, according to a post on RIP.ie.

McCarthy is remembered as the "loving father of Finnian, husband of Wineta, beloved son of Michael and Catherine, and dear brother of Eimear."

He is "sadly missed by his family, brother-in-law Mark Harrington, nephews Michael and Cillian, niece Shona, best friend Tony, aunts, uncles, relatives, and friends."

Funeral arrangements for McCarthy have yet to be posted.

On social media, Douglas Hall AFC in Co Cork paid tribute to their former player.

"All in Douglas Hall were saddened to hear of the sudden passing of our former player Colm McCarthy.

"Our deepest sympathy to parents Mick & Catherine, his sister Emer & his son Finnian.

"May he Rest in Peace."

The Bangkok Post reported on June 9 that "an Irish man fell to his death from a condominium building in Bangkok’s Bang Khae district on Friday morning."

The Irish man, who had been working as a foreign language teacher in Bangkok, reportedly lived alone in a rented condo on the building's 23rd floor.

On Friday morning, tenants in the condominium on Phutthamonthon Sai 2 Road reportedly alerted a security guard after "they heard a loud thump, resembling a large object falling down."

(Warning: the details of the incident may be distressing to some readers.)

Police at Lak Song station, who responded to the incident at about 7:35 am on Friday, said that the guard had found part of the Irish man's body in a car park of the second floor of the building, and another part of his body was found on a balcony of a room on the third floor.

The Bangkok Post said on Friday that police were examining closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage for potential clues, while forensic officers were gathering evidence to aid the investigation.

Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to McCarthy's family.