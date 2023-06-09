An Irish man died in Bangkok, Thailand this morning, June 9, after falling from his 23rd-floor condominium unit, according to a report in the Bangkok Post.

The Irish man, whose name has not been publicly confirmed, reportedly worked as a foreign language teacher at a school in Bangkok.

Bangkok Post reports that tenants in the condominium located on Phutthamonthon Sai 2 Road in Bangkok's Bang Khae alerted a security guard after "they heard a loud thump, resembling a large object falling down."

(Warning: the details of the incident may be distressing to some readers.)

Police at Lak Song station, who responded to the incident at about 7:35 am on Friday, said that the guard had found part of the Irish man's body in a car park of the second floor of the building, and another part of his body was found on a balcony of a room on the third floor.

The Bangkok Post said on Friday that police were examining closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage for potential clues, while forensic officers were gathering evidence to aid the investigation.

The Irish man was reportedly "well-liked" and was not known "to have caused trouble."

It is understood that the local police are coordinating with the Irish Embassy to contact the Irish man's family.

Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that it “is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance. As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on details of any specific case."