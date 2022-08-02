The Irish Government has approved a €186.3 million funding package to develop Clonburris, a new town in west Dublin.

Clonburris, which will be 12 minutes from Dublin city center, will have two train stations, future bus connects, and regional linkage with the M50, N7, and N4.

The new Irish town will include eight schools, 15.5km of cycleways and walkways, 3.3 kilometers of canal frontage, 90 hectares of open space, 7,300 square meters of community floor space, and 31,115 square meters of employment floor space.

The funding for the new town, which will be located between Lucan, Clondalkin, and Liffey Valley, will enable the building of over 8,700 homes on the 280-hectare site and provide housing for an estimated 23,000 people.

The project, which has been in development for over a decade, was approved by An Bórd Pleanála in May 2019.

Enabling a new town and community: Minister Darragh O'Brien announces €183m of infrastructural investment to develop Clonburris, Dublin. The Urban Regeneration and Development Fund investment will enable 8,700+ homes for approx 23,000 people ▶️ https://t.co/ogVIyTaB2Z#PI2040 pic.twitter.com/53AC81jET4 — Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage (@DeptHousingIRL) July 27, 2022

"Imagine a new Dublin neighborhood with the perfect balance of urban living and open nature," states the website for the project.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government, and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, welcomed the approval of the multi-annual grant-funding package of infrastructure investment for the Clonburris Strategic Development Zone (SDZ) Enabling Infrastructure Project in South Dublin.

The enabling infrastructure project, partly-funded by the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF), will involve the provision of critical strategic infrastructure to develop the site, including:

new link roads, utility corridors and bridges that will provide connectivity with surrounding areas and facilitate sustainable modes of transport

public parks forming part of an integrated network of multi-use public open spaces

a green infrastructure network that will protect and enhance biodiversity in the SDZ

community centers and other multi-purpose civic facilities

pumping stations and other sustainable urban drainage measures

regional attenuation ponds for drainage management

"Development of the Clonburris SDZ, a wider project being led by South Dublin County Council, has the potential to be a transformative urban regeneration and development project of national, regional and local significance," said the government in a statement announcing the funding.

"The project will facilitate the provision of distinctive and attractive places where housing can be delivered in tandem with state-of-the-art public realm, green infrastructure and community facilities."

Welcoming the announcement, Minister O’Brien said: “This funding will make it possible for a whole new town to be built in west Dublin, the first project of its kind in a generation, one which was strongly supported by the Taoiseach and the wider government.

"Clonburris will be a well-designed town with over 8,700 homes, good transport links, and vital amenities and services. Up to 2,600 of these homes will be social and affordable homes delivered by my department and South Dublin County Council. Today’s announcement illustrates the ever-growing reach of the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund in revitalizing our cities and towns, improving their offering as places in which to live, work, visit or invest.”

