The Church of Scientology has launched an online COVID-19 prevention guide in Irish.

The Church of Scientology's Stay Well Online Prevention Resource Centre was launched earlier in April to inform church members around the world about COVID-19 and how to prevent the spread of the virus.

The online resource has now been translated into more than 20 languages, including Irish.

The resource features downloadable booklets and videos which include verbal demonstrations of social distancing, washing your hands sanitizing surfaces is vital to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The resource also teaches its members how to properly use gloves as well as how to follow guidelines if a family member contracts the virus.

All materials in the online resource follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Diana Stahl, Director of Public Affairs for the Church of Scientology in Ireland, said that it was hugely important to spread information about COVID-19 as far and wide as possible.

"It is important that this information is made available to everyone, as the current situation affects every area of life and practically every corner of the world," Stahl said.

She said that the materials would be easy to understand for all ages and that the Irish translation could help people to learn the language.

"The materials carry a calm and easy-to-understand message which makes them suitable for all ages. They could even be used to learn or teach some Irish, now that many have got some time on their hands."

Stahl said that the material was translated into Irish to recognize and support the Irish language as well as making it available to native Irish speakers.

The Church of Scientology has been in Ireland since 2017 when it opened in Firhouse on the southside of Dublin. The church has provoked a mixed reaction in the locality and many community members have expressed concerns over some aspects of the church's practices.

