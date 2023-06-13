Christy Dignam, the frontman for the Irish rock group Aslan, died today, June 13, his family has confirmed. Dignam was 63 years old.

“On behalf of my family, it is with a broken heart that we convey the news of my father’s passing, Christy Dignam,” Dignam’s daughter Kiera Dignam said on social media on Tuesday.

“Dad peacefully left us where he wanted to, at home today 4pm Tuesday, June 13th 2023, after a courageously long-fought battle, surrounded by his family.

“We ask that you honour our family's need for privacy during this immensely painful period.

"Let us all hold him in our hearts and cherish the remarkable life of a talented singer, great story teller and amazing person.

“We thank you so much for your love and support shown to us. Kathryn, Kiera, Darren, Cian, Ava, Jake and our extended family x”

Dignam, who was born and raised in Dublin, was diagnosed with amyloidosis, a rare blood disorder cancer in 2013.

Earlier this year, Dignam's family confirmed the Irish singer-songwriter was receiving palliative care.

"In July 2022, Christy was admitted to Beaumont Hospital and spent the next six months in the care of the Haematology and Cardiac Care team," Kiera Dignam said in a social media post on January 16.

"Since December, Christy has been at home and is being cared for lovingly by family, with the support of a palliative care team.

"The Dignam family thanks everyone for keeping Christy in their thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time."

Responding to Dignam receiving palliative care, Aslan said: "As always Christy’s health has been and is our priority. It has been a tough road for us all but mostly Christy.

"There are no words to describe how we are all feeling with the update that has been shared by Christy’s family. As we all know, Christy will always keep up the fight, and never gives up.

"Christy and ourselves are devastated that all future shows will be canceled, as with Christy receiving palliative care treatment, performing will not be possible.

"Thank you all for just being you! You are the most sincere and loyal fans and we know how lucky we are to have you all

"We ask that you respect Christy and his family's privacy at this time."

Speaking with Ryan Tubridy in April, Dignam reflected on receiving palliative care, describing it as a "conveyor belt up to Heaven."

"It's like you're heading into an abyss," Dignam said. "I wouldn't be hugely religious. Logic gets in the way. But I believe we're all spiritual beings in one sense or other."

The Irish musician told Tubridy he would like his daughter Kiera to carry on his legacy, adding that he believed she had a right to his music.

"If I was looking down from, if there was a heaven, I would dearly love Kiera to carry my legacy. Because if there is anyone on earth that has a right to sing those songs, it would be her, do you know what I mean. So that’s a big vibe with me."

Speaking about his funeral, Dignam said he would rather "just die," stating that he would like a small funeral with no fuss.

"David Bowie’s was the best funeral ever, you know. You just die and get cremated and that’s it. Nobody knew where it was, who it was. Do you know what I mean, he was just gone and that’s it, just a little puff of smoke.

"That’s the way I would like it. Because you know I don’t want to be sitting and with everybody [at the wake] and people saying ‘oh, he is freezing!"

In memory of Dignam, we share here his viral performance of "Crazy World" on a street in Killarney, Co Kerry back in 2018: