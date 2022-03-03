The search for Bernadette Connolly has been stood after the remains of a body discovered in Blackpool in the UK were confirmed to be hers.

"The missing person appeal in respect of Bernadette Connolly, 45 years, has been stood down," Gardaí said in a statement today, March 3.

Connolly's body was discovered on the coastline in Blackpool, UK on February 4 and later identified via DNA analysis today, March 3.

"An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and public for their assistance in this matter. No further action is required and no further information is available at this time."

Bernadette Connolly, 45, was last seen on January 7. CCTV footage showed her being dropped off by a taxi at the car park of the Shoreline Hotel in Donabate and then walking towards the entrance to Donabate Beach.

On Thursday, Bernadette’s daughter Jade, who led a massive effort to locate her mother after she went missing in January, confirmed the news in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

She wrote: “I write this message with a heavy heart …

“My family and I have received tragic news that a woman’s body was recovered from a beach in Blackpool UK and it is confirmed to be my beloved mam Bernadette Connolly.

“We will always remember her smile, strong character, and love. Mam and I have had 30 years together, for that I am grateful, and our memories will live forever.

“This experience has been incredibly difficult for us and we couldn’t have done it alone. From day one, my family and I received so much unconditional and tireless support across the nation and worldwide, for which we cannot express enough gratitude.

“As her daughter, I truly know I did all I could in my power to find her. We prayed for people to light a path to bring her home and we’re so grateful to have her back now and can lay her to rest.

“This is a tragedy that no family should ever have to bare, we please ask that you respect our privacy during this time of grieving.”

