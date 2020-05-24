A Belfast pastor who fought COVID-19 claims he survived the virus thanks to the prayers of a cleaner in the hospital and the power of God.



In a video, Pastor Lee McClelland from The Ark Church in Belfast said the cleaner, who used to be a missionary in Nigeria, came and prayed for him while he was in isolation at the hospital, The Belfast Telegraph reports. The video of the pastor’s testimony has gone viral on social media.

He said: "I was under incredible pressure, got drips up and all that they needed to do, but I remember those nights particularly, really crying out to the Lord and asked Him to help me and asked Him to even supernaturally just do something that would encourage me and bring me through.

Read More: Don’t overlook the power of prayer in times of great crisis

"I remember the next day I had a night from hell and you've got to understand this in the isolation ward, when no one else can get in, when no one else, no pastor, no friend, no family members, when no one else was allowed in, God sent a cleaner.

"He left that day and then he says this as he stood at the door. He says: 'Son, could I pray for you?' I says: 'Absolutely'.

"And as he began to pray at the door, he couldn't touch me, he began to ask God the Holy Ghost to visit me. He began to ask God to heal my body and touch my lungs.

The day God sent a Cleaner- Covid-19. Pastor Lee McClelland. Publiée par The Ark Church Belfast sur Lundi 30 mars 2020

"He stood at that doorway and he pleaded that God Almighty would spare my life and to continue to use me.

"And what was incredible was that, after he left, he periodically would walk past my window and give me a thumbs-up.

"That night I remember I started to turn around. Could it have been the prayer of a cleaner?"

The pastor also claimed that as he began to feel better, he asked God for Tayto prawn cocktail crisps and a can of Coke -- and his prayers were answered through the cleaner.

He said: "That night I began to desire a packet of prawn cocktail crisps, Tayto, and I asked the Lord because no one could get to me.

"The next morning the cleaner came, he brought in a bag and in that bag was two oranges, a tin of Coke and a packet of prawn cocktail crisps!"

Read More: Irish people continue to pray despite avoiding Mass

The cleaner told him it was a “gift from the Lord.”

“God is a God that is personal,” said McClelland in the video.

The pastor said that people might think he’s crazy, but he doesn’t care.

“I am crazy, crazy for Jesus. God knows what you have need of. He is an incredible savior!”

He told everyone to “never underestimate” God.