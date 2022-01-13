Police in the Tullamore, Co Offaly are asking any witnesses to the attack of Ashling Murphy to come forward to aid them in their investigation into her murder.

Ashling Murphy, a 23-year-old primary school teacher was attacked and murdered while out jogging on Wed, Jan 13. The assault took place along a popular path along the Grand Canal, in Tullamore County Offaly.

Murphy, a well-known musician from the area, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are treating her death as murder.

On Thursday morning, Superintendent Eamonn Curley, of the Tullamore Garda Station released the following statement calling on any witnesses to the assault to come forward.

"Yesterday shortly after 4pm Gardaí from Tullamore Garda Station attended to an incident at the Grand Canal Way at Cappincur in Tullamore following a call from a member of the public.

"At scene Gardaí discovered a young woman with serious injuries. Medical attention was provided but despite the efforts of the medical team who attended, this young lady passed away. The injuries we believe at this time are consistent with an assault.

"The incident occurred, as I said, on the Grand Canal way at Cappincur, but more specifically between Boland Lough and Digby’s bridge here behind me. This area here where the crime occurred is popular among Tullamore residents and is widely used for recreational purposes.

"The victim of this crime is Aisling Murphy a 23-year-old local lady from the Blueball area of Tullamore. Aisling was a school teacher in Durrow National School. Our thoughts and prayers are with Aisling’s family at this time and indeed the wider community, her teaching colleagues and the children she thought who are without their teacher today. Personnel from our family liaison unit are providing ongoing support to the family.

"Immediately following the discovery of this crime a full-scale Murder investigation was launched. The scene was sealed off and remains so where the Garda Technical Bureau are conducting a detailed forensic examination of the scene. The services of the state pathologist have been provided and the results of a post mortem examination are awaited.

"We have established an incident room at Tullamore Garda Station with a team of over 50 Gardaí assigned to the investigation. Personnel from Nationalist Specialist Units including the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation have been assigned to the investigation. No stone will be left unturned in bringing the perpetrator of this crime to justice.

"At this stage, there is no information that the victim and her killer were known to each other. From inquiries we have carried out to date we believe this crime was committed by one male who acted alone.

"As part of our investigation to date we have arrested a 40-year-old male and this person is currently detained at Tullamore Garda Station.

"I would like to add that we continue to retain an open mind in this investigation and I would like to appeal to the public for their assistance in that regard. Firstly, I would like to thank the public for their cooperation and assistance so far, information received from the public to date has assisted us in reaching the current stage of our investigation.

"I would also like to appeal to anyone who has not yet come forward who was on the Grand Canal Way on Wednesday 12th January 2022 between 3pm and 5pm. We would like to speak to you. We are appealing for witnesses who may have seen any person who was behaving unusually in that area. Any information you have however insignificant you may think it may be we need to hear from you. Were you on the Grand Canal way between 3pm and 5pm yesterday or have you any information about this incident. Please contact us at Tullamore Garda Station on 0579327600 or any indeed Garda Station, or if you wish the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111. I would like to reassure the public that all any information received will be treated in the strictest confidence.

"Finally, our thoughts and prayers are with Aisling’s family at this time."