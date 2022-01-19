One man has been charged while another man has been released in the Ashling Murphy murder investigation.

Update: The man who has been charged tonight in the Ashling Murphy murder investigation has been named as Jozef Puska, 31, who has an address in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

EARLIER ON TUESDAY

The man who was charged today as part of the Ashling Murphy murder investigation is aged in his 30s and was arrested yesterday, January 18, gardaí said in a statement on Tuesday.

The man is now due to appear before a special sitting of Tullamore District Court this evening, Wednesday, January 19, at 8:15 pm.

Earlier on Tuesday, gardaí said they had arrested another man, also aged in his 30s, who they questioned in relation to potential withholding of information contrary to The Offences Against the State (Amendment) Act 1998. Gardaí have since confirmed that this man has been released without charge from Garda custody and a file will be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The arrest of the first man who is now due to appear in court occurred on Tuesday, the same day that Ashling Murphy was laid to rest in her native Co Offaly. Thousands turned out for the funeral, with many more tuning in online via live stream and on RTÉ, Ireland's national broadcaster. Both Taoiseach Micheál Martin and President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins were among the Irish politicians in attendance for the funeral held at St. Brigid's Church in Mountbolus, Co Offaly.

Watch: Funeral Mass of Ashling Murphy takes place in Co Offaly | Read more: https://t.co/zjL3D4NDKT

https://t.co/eKpFjkqbB6 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) January 18, 2022

During his homily, parish priest Fr Michael Meade said: “Together we grieve, together we pray, together we hurt.

"This is the very heavy price we all have to pay for love.”

23-year-old Ashling Murphy was out for a jog along the canal in Tullamore, Co Offaly last Wednesday, January 12 when she was fatally attacked around 4 pm. Her murder is being grieved by the global Irish community.