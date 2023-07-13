Irish police are urging anyone with information on Antoinette Smith's 1987 death to come forward. Meanwhile, her daughters believe she was killed by a serial killer.

On Saturday, July 11, 1987, Antoinette Smith, a mother-of-two from Crumlin in Dublin, was reported missing when she failed to return home following a David Bowie concert in Slane, Co Meath. She was last seen on O'Connell Street in Dublin.

On April 3, 1988, her remains were found on Glendoo Mountain, near the Lemass monument and close to Glencree/Enniskerry, in Co Wicklow.

Now, 36 years after his death Gardaí (Irish police) are asking for anyone with information on her death to come forward.

Smith's daughters, Lisa and Rachel believe that her death was at the hands of a serial killer as seven other women disappeared in the province of Leinster in the 1990s.

Rachel told the Irish Mirror, "It’s very possible that it could be linked to a serial killer.

“So many other people in later years have gone missing. It’s like the pattern of how it happened to my Mam and how she was found.

“Whoever is responsible, he’s sick and twisted in the head. I know it’s definitely premeditated, definitely well planned out."

On the night in question, July 11, 1987, Smith had returned to Dublin city from a David Bowie concert with her friend around 11 pm. The pair had visited La Mirage nightclub, on Parnell Street, where they meet with two men they knew. They left the club just after 2 am.

Smith's friend left and she walked with her two other companions to O'Connell Street where the two men got a taxi to the Ballymun area. Smith continued to walk by the Gresham Hotel, towards O'Connell Bridge. She was later reported missing by her husband.

Lisa and Rachel were aged seven and four when she went missing.

Rachel, now 40, believes that her mother was the victim of a serial killer. She told the Mirror "It wasn’t just a row or an argument that got out of hand, or an accident. You don’t go up there into the Wicklow Mountains for nothing.

“It’s not going up there to party. It’s so isolated. You’re cut off from everybody up where she was found.

“I’d like to think she was dead when she went up there, and she was just buried up there.”

36 years ago this date Antoinette Smith went to Bowie concert in Slane. Later seen in Dublin. Body found buried Dublin mountains following April. Murder still unsolved @gardainfo⁩ detectives in Bray are at 016665300 - thinking of Antoinette’s daughters Lisa & Rachel. #unsolved pic.twitter.com/s8w9qej8PO — Barry Cummins / Barra O’Coimín (@barrycummins12) July 11, 2023

Convicted kidnapper and rapist Larry Murphy has been ruled out as a suspect. He remains a "person of interest" in the disappearance of Jo Jo Dullard and Deirdre Jacob but has been ruled out as a suspect in Smith's case.

Rachel said she believes that a forensic breakthrough of a new witness could help solve this "complete mystery".

"Anybody with any information – no matter how small or big – please forward it to the guards and they can decide if it’s worth looking into. There could be someone who’s stuck in a bad relationship that’s broken down and is still afraid to come forward.

She added “Please do the right thing and come forward, so we can get some closure.

“There’s someone out there who knows what happened. There’s definitely someone out there who’s withholding information.

“You can’t just disappear like that. So many people have gone missing and there’s no trace of them whatsoever.

“How can so many people just disappear without a trace on this little island?”

A police spokesperson said “Gardai are urging individuals who, 36 years on, may want to come forward, to do so, especially if relationships/associations may have changed over the years. Anyone with info can contact Gardai in Bray at 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

Below watch a 2022 interview with Smith's daughter, Lisa: