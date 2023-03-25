The mother of missing Irish-American woman Annie McCarrick has appealed for any information that might help a newly-launched murder inquiry, adding that she would "love to be able to find her" and bring her home.

Nancy McCarrick said it was not possible that her daughter was still alive after disappearing 30 years ago but said she hopes that the decision to upgrade her disappearance to a murder inquiry "could bring up something new".

She told RTÉ News that the move means that gardaí are "going to start from the very beginning" in the search for her daughter.

She also believes gardaí will review all of the evidence and information that they have received since Annie McCarrick disappeared on March 26, 1993.

Read more Irish American woman's Dublin disappearance in 1993 upgraded to murder inquiry

"I think it's the best we could hope for," Nancy McCarrick told RTÉ News from her home in Long Island, New York.

Asked if she has any hope of her daughter being found alive, McCarrick said it wasn't "remotely possible".

"I did (have hope) for a very, very, very long time but not after 30 years," she said.

"I would just love to be able to find her."

She said her daughter "absolutely loved" living in Ireland but said it would be her "wish" to bring her home to the United States.

She also appealed to anyone with information to come forward and aid the murder inquiry, which was launched on Friday ahead of the 30th anniversary of Annie McCarrick's disappearance.

"There is nothing more important, I don't think really, that anyone could do then if they had any - even just the smallest bit of information - you never know how helpful it might be.

"Someone perhaps may have seen her someplace else but doubted it, you know, because they thought well, that was in a different place.

"If they have any, any, any, the smallest bit of information, if they would kindly let the gardaí know, it would be greatly, greatly appreciated."

Annie McCarrick was 27 when she disappeared on March 26, 1993.

The last confirmed sighting of the missing Irish-American woman was at 11 a.m. at an AIB bank on the Sandymount Road, close to where she lived.

There were also unconfirmed sightings of her in the Sandymount Green area, boarding a Dublin Bus bound for Enniskerry in County Wicklow, and at Johnny Fox's pub in the Wicklow Mountains.

At a press conference on Friday morning, Detective Superintendent Eddie Carroll said gardaí are now "satisfied that it is more likely now that Annie came to a foul demise".

"I would urge any person or persons with information in relation to the Murder of Annie McCarrick to please come forward to either the investigation team at Irishtown Garda Station at 01 6669600, your local Garda Station or the Garda Confidential telephone line 1800 666 111," Carroll said.

"I appeal to any person who have information relative to Annie's murder not to assume we know and/or that it has limited value. Let us make that decision."

McCarrick is described as being 5 ft 8 in height and weighing 10 stone. She had long brown hair and spoke with a soft Irish-American accent, gardaí said.

It is believed that she was carrying a large brown leather bag at the time of her disappearance.