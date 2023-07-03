Two 18-year-old Irish students have died on the Greek island of Ios while celebrating the end of their Leaving Cert exams.

St. Michael's College in Dublin confirmed the deaths of Andrew O'Donnell and Max Wall on Sunday. Both students had completed their Leaving Cert exams at the school last month and were holidaying in Greece to celebrate.

The school announced the death of O'Donnell early on Sunday afternoon before announcing the death of his classmate later in the day.

O'Donnell had been missing for over 24 hours and his body was discovered near a cliff.

"We have learned of the tragic passing of Andrew O’Donnell, a member of our recently graduated class of 2023," St. Michael's said in a statement on Sunday.

"Andrew was not only a popular classmate and friend, but a proud and committed member of our football team. He was kind to those around him, honest in all of his endeavors, and a great brother to Rory.

"Andrew will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him."

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

The school announced Wall's death in a separate statement later on Sunday.

The Irish Independent reports that Wall died on Sunday.

"On a day of immense sadness for the school, we have been notified of another devastating loss from the class of 2023, with the passing of Max Wall," the school said in a statement.

"Max was a constant source of positivity, encouragement and fun for all of those around him. He was extremely popular with staff and students alike, and a fantastic supporter of our teams during the various cup campaigns.

"Our thoughts are with Max’s family at this awful time and with his friends who have experienced such shocking loss over the last 24 hours.

"Our school staff are available to speak with and assist any students who would like to connect over the coming days and weeks."

Wall and O'Donnell traveled to Ios with a group of school friends to celebrate the end of their Leaving Cert exams. There are thought to be roughly 1,000 Irish holidaymakers on the island at present.

The island has become an increasingly popular destination for Irish students in recent years, earning a reputation as a lively party island.

Cork native Kate O’Callaghan Zakheou, who owns the nightclub Sweet Irish Dream along with her husband Dimitris, said the club would remain closed on Sunday as a mark of respect for the two teenagers.

She added that everyone on the island is "absolutely devastated" by the tragedy.

"I’m listening to people here and everyone is in shock. It’s just devastating. Everyone is absolutely devastated. We are not opening tonight as a mark of respect," O'Callaghan Zakheou told the Irish Times.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

"As with all consular cases, the department does not comment on the details of individual cases," the Department said in a statement.

The news comes just one week after 22-year-old Rory Deegan died on the Greek island of Zakynthos. Deegan, from County Laois, was found unresponsive in a swimming pool and was later pronounced dead.