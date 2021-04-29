An Irish man has discovered an ancient logboat in the River Boyne while flying his drone looking for a dolphin.

Anthony Murphy, a journalist and photographer who lives in Drogheda, County Louth at the gateway to Ireland’s historic Boyne Valley, wrote about uncovering the piece of history in a post on his blog Mythical Ireland.

He flew his drone over the River Boyne where the sighting of a bottle-nosed dolphin called Kevin had become a talking point in the area. After examining his ariel photos he noticed an unusual shape in the river and returned to the same spot at low tide to take a closer look.

He identified the object as a rectangular-shaped piece of wood that he estimated it to be approximately 2ft wide and possibly 6ft to 8ft long.

It was originally suspected that the object could have been a dugout canoe but experts confirmed the discovery is indeed a logboat.

The earliest date for dugout logboats is Neolithic, but this type of boat was in use for a very long period of time, with the youngest example dating from 1793AD. The manmade boat is hollowed and shaped from a single tree trunk using axes and adzes.

Specialists are expected to visit the scene in the next couple of days to examine the boat at close quarters, to take measurements of it, and to assess its position in the river and the potential for it to be removed and preserved at some stage.

This isn't Anthony Muprhy's first discovery of a piece of history from Ancient Ireland, in 2018 he identified a previously unknown Late Neolithic henge near Newgrange.