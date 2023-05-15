A young American man was rescued in West Cork by Castletownbere Coast Guard on Sunday, May 14 after being reported missing on Saturday.

Castletownbere Coast Guard said its team was called out just after 3 pm on Sunday afternoon.

“A young American man who had been woofing for a farmer near Trafask, Adrigole, was reported missing since the previous night, and there was concern for his wellbeing," Castletownbere Coast Guard said in a social media post.

“After arriving at the scene, the CG team split into several search parties and started combing through the land while the Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115 carried out searches from the air.

“Some 1.5 hours in, the Gardaí at the scene received information of a possible sighting by a neighbour.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

"The casualty was located soon afterwards on rough terrain about a mile away. He was suffering from exposure and dehydration, but was otherwise in good health.

"After the initial assessment, the CG crew stretchered him back on the road, and he was taken to hospital for further treatment in cooperation between the National Ambulance Service (NAS) personnel from Castletownbere and the air ambulance.

"Tonight's incident was a great example of the teamwork between the different agencies, and we are very happy with this good outcome for the casualty.”

CALLOUT. The team was called out just after 3pm this afternoon. A young American man who had been woofing for a farmer... Posted by Castletownbere Coast Guard on Sunday, May 14, 2023

Castletownbere Coast Guard's social media post was met with plenty of comments commending them on a job well done.

Sunday's rescue came less than a week after Castletownbere Coast Guard assisted when a man in his 60s began to feel unwell on the hill above Urhan.

Upon arriving at the scene, the CG crew members brought the casualty down off the hill in the team's Polaris all-terrain vehicle. The casualty was then transferred into an ambulance and taken to hospital for further treatment.