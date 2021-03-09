It’s the perfect time to let loved ones know you’re thinking of them or to treat yourself with a gorgeous Irish gift. As St. Patrick’s Day draws ever closer, The Irish Store are celebrating with their St. Patrick’s Day Mega Sale!

For this special article, Lulu O'Sullivan, CEO of The Irish Store, shares with us her perfect St Patrick's Day gift guide:

Hi everyone. Even though the St. Patrick's Day celebrations will be at home and virtual once again this year, here at The Irish Store, we're celebrating Ireland's national holiday in style with our St. Patrick's Day Mega Sale. Find the perfect Irish gift for loved ones or treat yourself to "a little piece of Ireland" delivered directly to your door. Happy Shopping!

1. Kinsale Aran Hoodie

First up we have the perfect Aran cardigan for her to complete any St. Patrick’s Day look. Here we have the perfect combination of traditional Aran craft and modern design. The stitch pattern is exquisite and it comes with a cozy hood, side pockets and trinity knot zipper. The soft merino wool makes it a pleasure to wear and the stylish army green shade is just the color for St. Patrick’s Day.

2. Trinity Flat Cap

Next up it’s a St. Patrick’s Day gift for him. Give him the classic Irish look with a classic Irish flat cap. And this is not just any flat cap! Our range comes from the looms of the renowned Mucros Weavers in County Kerry. Handcrafted using age-old traditional methods from the finest wool tweed in a super stylish blue check fabric.

3. Kids Aran Sweater

Let’s not forget about the little ones this St. Patrick’s Day! We have two adorable kids Aran sweaters in quintessentially Irish green! Our boys Aran sweater is beautifully crafted and features classic honeycomb and cable stitching. And check out our girls Cara Aran sweater, featuring a gorgeous cable knit crew neck.

4. Claddagh Cat’s Eye Drop Earrings

How about treating someone (or yourself!) to some beautifully crafted Celtic jewelry this St. Patrick’s Day? With their eye-catching green stones, these stunning earrings are the perfect finishing touch for any St. Patrick’s Day outfit. They also feature Ireland’s age-old symbol of love and friendship, the Claddagh.

5. Bronze Slainte Plaque

My final pick is this beautiful piece from the master craftspeople at Wild Goose Studios in Kinsale, County Cork. It pays tribute to our national toast and possibly our favorite word in the Irish language, “Sláinte” meaning “Good Health!” Beautifully cast in bronze with lucky shamrock at the center.

Have a wonderful St. Patrick’s Day and get 20% off St Patrick's Day gifts from The Irish Store with the code PATRICK.