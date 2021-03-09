It’s always the perfect time to let loved ones know you’re thinking of them or to treat yourself with a gorgeous Irish gift.

For this special article, Lulu O'Sullivan, CEO of The Irish Store, shares with us her perfect Irish gift guide:

Hi everyone. Find the perfect Irish gift for loved ones or treat yourself to "a little piece of Ireland" delivered directly to your door. Happy shopping!

1. Kinsale Aran Hoodie

First up we have the perfect Aran cardigan for her to complete any look. Here we have the perfect combination of traditional Aran craft and modern design. The stitch pattern is exquisite and it comes with a cozy hood, side pockets and trinity knot zipper. The soft merino wool makes it a pleasure to wear and the stylish army green shade is always in fashion.

2. Trinity Flat Cap

Next up is a gift for him. Give him the classic Irish look with a classic Irish flat cap. And this is not just any flat cap! Our range comes from the looms of the renowned Mucros Weavers in County Kerry. Handcrafted using age-old traditional methods from the finest wool tweed in a super stylish blue check fabric.

3. Kids Aran Sweater

Let’s not forget about the little ones! We have two adorable kids Aran sweaters in quintessentially Irish green! Our boys Aran sweater is beautifully crafted and features classic honeycomb and cable stitching. And check out our girls Cara Aran sweater, featuring a gorgeous cable knit crew neck.

4. Claddagh Cat’s Eye Drop Earrings

How about treating someone (or yourself!) to some beautifully crafted Celtic jewelry? With their eye-catching green stones, these stunning earrings are the perfect finishing touch for any outfit. They also feature Ireland’s age-old symbol of love and friendship, the Claddagh.

5. Bronze Slainte Plaque

My final pick is this beautiful piece from the master craftspeople at Wild Goose Studios in Kinsale, County Cork. It pays tribute to our national toast and possibly our favorite word in the Irish language, “Sláinte” meaning “Good Health!” Beautifully cast in bronze with lucky shamrock at the center.

We hope you find the perfect piece that you're looking for!