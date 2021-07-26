The Tinker's Cart has a wide range of traditional Aran cardigans and Merino sweaters that will keep you warm during the chilly summer evenings in the garden.

Located in the Worcester Public Market right in the heart of Massachusetts, The Tinker's Cart has been bringing its customers closer to Ireland for over 30 years. Pop in for a visit and meet owner Cheryl Hughes, who works diligently to bring her customers the finest the Emerald Isle has to offer.

Residing in a spectacular building located right on the legendary Kelley Square, in Worcester’s Canal District center, at The Tinker's Cart you will find an extensive line of knitwear, jewelry, fragrances, giftware, Irish candy and snacks, and more.

It's not too early to start thinking about outfitting the entire family in luscious Irish knitwear. The Tinker's Cart has something to keep every member of your entire family warm and cozy. From mom, dad, kids right down to the family dog, they have an Aran sweater for them all.

In addition to the traditional Aran crew and cardigans, they also carry fashion-forward contemporary sweaters in a wide array of gorgeous colors. Take a look at the super-soft Merino sweaters, it don't come any more luxurious than this.

Since their first day of business in 1986, The Tinker’s Cart continues to evolve and grow even after all these years. Their new subscription box service is proving to be super popular because really, who wouldn't love a little bit of the Emerald Isle delivered each month. Each box is carefully curated to include quality Irish and Irish-themed products. They support small craftsmen and businesses here and across the pond.

You can choose from the Snack & Craic box, the Bits & Bobs box, or the very popular Eire Wear tee shirt club for Himself or Herself. They also do many individual boxes made to order for birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, among others.

Visit The Tinker's Cart at Worcester Public Market,152 Green St, Worcester, MA 01606. Tel: +1 978-618-0004.

Have an occasion coming up? Call the shop at 978-618-0004 and Cheryl will help you select the perfect gift or gift box. Personalized attention, superior customer service, and a warm welcome is what you will find at the Tinker's Cart.

To learn more about The Tinker's Cart, you can visit their website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or Pinterest. You can email Tinker's Cart via info@tinkerscart.com or via Facebook messenger.